District attorney taking military leave for overseas mission 

Posted: 7:15 am, September 19, 2023 by News Staff
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth will serve as acting district attorney until his return

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow, a lieutenant colonel in the California Army National Guard, is commencing temporary active duty military leave this week. He is joining the California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division for a mission overseas, according to multiple reports.

The primary objective of the 40th Infantry Division during this deployment is to support Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve, reports say. These missions aim to enhance partner capacity and bolster regional security in the Middle East, encompassing areas such as Iraq, Jordan, and Kuwait.

While District Attorney Dan Dow fulfills his military duty, he retains his position as San Luis Obispo County’s District Attorney. The length of Dow’s deployment is unclear at this time. In his absence, Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth will serve as acting district attorney until his return.

 

 

