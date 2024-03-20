Districts face off in Bulldog Basketball Tournament

Tournament held in Bradley last week

– Six school districts converged last week to compete in the annual Bulldog Basketball Tournament at the Bradley Union School District. Co-dd teams spanning from 3rd grade to 8th grade participated in a day-long tournament to determine the “top dog” in both A and B divisions.

The A team champion was Lillian Larsen Elementary from the San Miguel Joint Union School District and the B team champion was the San Ardo Union School District.

Represented districts included San Miguel Joint Union School District, Bradley Union School District, San Ardo Union School District, San Antonio Union School District, San Lucas Union School District, and the Mission Union School District.

