DJ Sean Meyers volunteers to help fight COVID-19

–DJ Sean Meyers is volunteering, both as an on-air DJ on local community radio ‘The Rock,’ broadcasting from Morro Bay (97.3 FM) and Paso Robles (107.9 FM), and streaming at CentralCoastRadio.org and now as a volunteer administering COVID-19 vaccines to San Luis Obispo County residents in need.

“Playing music and helping stem the pandemic tide is really part of the same thing to me,” Meyers says, “Music really is the universal healer, and when I do my show, I always hope that somewhere out there, somebody hears a tune or song that just lifts them up and makes them feel that much better… It’s good for the immune system too!”

In his work at SLO County’s Mental Health Justice Services, Meyers has seen firsthand the effects of coronavirus on some of the county’s most vulnerable at-risk population “My caseload includes people struggling with drug and alcohol issues, homelessness and probation..sometimes everything at once,” he says. “COVID has hit them hard”.

So, it was only natural that when the call came through for qualified volunteers to help innoculate county residents with the vaccine, Meyers didn’t hesitate..he just jumped right in.

Meyers is part of the group administering COVID-19 vaccine shots daily between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Cuesta College, Information and appointments available online at www.readyslo.org.

