Dog killed in Paso Robles house fire

All human occupants able to evacuate safely

– Tuesday evening at 7:25 p.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services responded to the 700 block of 23rd Street for a reported structure fire. When emergency crews arrived on the scene they discovered that it was a fire inside a room of the house.

All human occupants were able to evacuate the house safely, however, a German Shepherd was inside the structure at the time of the fire, and firefighters were unsuccessful in attempts to revive the dog.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

-Report by Anthony Reed

