Dog training classes offered at Centennial Park 

January 17, 2022

dog training paso robles

Kathy Kropp and her team of animal behaviorists will help dog owners strengthen the bond with their canine friends

– Join Kathy Kropp and her team of animal behaviorists for Beginning Dog Training (starting Thursday, Jan. 20 from 6-7 p.m.) and K9 Rally Obedience (beginning Monday, Jan. 24 from 4-6 p.m.). Both classes are offered at Centennial Park in Paso Robles and are hosted by the Paso Robles Community Services Department. Both classes are $125 for six sessions. A second dog can be registered for an $11 discount.

Kropp, a dog trainer and behaviorist for over 15 years, will teach dog owners and their whole family how to become the pack leader, gently and without force. The class covers the basic exercises necessary to have a well-mannered family companion for life. Kropp will cover how to correct common problem behaviors from the dog’s viewpoint. All dogs must be up to date on their shots per your veterinarian’s recommendations. For questions, call Kropp at (805) 237-9985.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

