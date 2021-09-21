Domestic violence call in San Miguel ends in arrest

Suspect identified as 20-year-old Daniel Felix, Jr. of Paso Robles

–On Thursday last week, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a domestic violence incident which occurred in rural Paso Robles. When deputies arrived, the suspect had already left that location in a vehicle. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Daniel Felix, Jr. of Paso Robles.

Later the sheriff’s office received a call from a friend of Felix saying he was suicidal. Deputies located Felix’s vehicle near Power Road and N. River Road in San Miguel and conducted a high-risk traffic stop at approximately 7 p.m. Felix refused commands to exit the vehicle. Deputies continued to try and negotiate with Felix to surrender peacefully but he still refused to leave the vehicle. Approximately an hour and a half later, Felix exited the vehicle, and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into custody on a charge of kidnapping and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related