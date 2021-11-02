Donation drive to send Halloween candy to deployed troops, first responders

Operation Gratitude Halloween Candy Give Back Program accepting donations at local real estate office

– Now through Nov 11, the community can donate excess Halloween candy at Pacifica Commercial Realty on 504 First Street, Suite A in Paso Robles Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. All candy collected will benefit the Operation Gratitude Halloween Candy Give Back Program. Operation Gratitude will distribute the candy to deployed troops, local military units, veterans, and first responders.

The Halloween Candy Give Back Program has been connecting communities with their military, veteran, and first responder heroes each fall since 2007. Volunteers from all 50 states and Washington D.C. share a portion of their excess Halloween candy with Operation Gratitude, who then assists in distributing the candy.

For more details visit: https://www.operationgratitude.com/halloween-candy-give-back-program

