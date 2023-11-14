Donations to Woods Humane Society will be doubled in November

Humane society announces $20K Giving Tuesday match challenge

– Kicking off a Giving Tuesday donation drive for Woods Humane Society, the John and Frank Sparacio Charitable Foundation has vowed to match all donations up to $20,000 through Nov. 28. The match challenge doubles donations made by the public so that gifts can have twice as much impact for homeless animals.

“So far this year, 2,481 dogs and cats at Woods have found loving homes,” says Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux. “Many of those animals first required life-saving surgeries and treatments which can be very costly and would not be possible without the generosity of our community. Now, with the help of this incredible match challenge, we will be able to transform the lives of so many more animals.”

L’Heureux notes that, as prices have gone up in recent months, sheltering expenses have also risen; the average cost of caring for just one animal is $800. “As Woods Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that receives no tax funds, we rely on donations, grants, bequests, fundraising events, and fees for services to conduct our work. This year, more than ever before, we look to the community to help us continue to reach up to 3,000 animals in need of shelter, medical care and adoption services.”

Woods Humane Society takes in surrendered pets from local community members who can no longer care for them, and transfers animals from over-crowded shelters and animal rescues, both within San Luis Obispo County and throughout the state, to save them from unnecessary euthanasia. Prior to adoption, each animal receives a spay/neuter surgery, microchip, vaccinations, parasite control, and any other needed treatments.

As part of the organization’s commitment to managing companion animal populations, Woods also provides low-cost spay and neuter services to San Luis Obispo County Animal Services, other local rescue organizations, and owned animals in the county. Additionally, Woods offers a Pet Pantry program for pet owners in need of assistance, Humane Education Program for local youth, and dog training and behavioral assistance through its Woods University Behavior and Training Department.

The Woods Humane Society Giving Tuesday match challenge runs through midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Donations can be made in person, by mail, or online at woodshumanesociety.org. The San Luis Obispo campus is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., and the North County campus is located at 2300 Ramona Road in Atascadero.

