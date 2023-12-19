Door falls off plane as it approaches SLO County airport

Aircraft successfully landed after the detachment, no injuries reported

– A door detached from a small aircraft during its approach to San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport last Wednesday, scattering debris over a neighborhood near Bishop Peak. Eyewitnesses reported that the debris struck nearby residences and the street. The plane was a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter plane, commonly used for skydiving operations, reports say.

According to the Aviation Safety Network’s incident report, users indicated that the incident occurred as the plane was in the process of landing, with the detached door impacting the aircraft’s tail.

Following the door detachment, the aircraft successfully landed without any additional reported damage or injuries. No further information is available at this time.

