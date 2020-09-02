Downtown City Park Dining Program extended to Oct. 31

–Travel Paso has announced that the Downtown City Park Dining program will continue through Oct. 31.

Since opening in June, the free alfresco dining section has safely hosted more than 500 local diners every weekend, won the praise of Forbes Magazine, and served as a model for other communities.

Diners order takeout, including wine, beer, and cocktails, from local businesses, then head to the park’s shaded dining section where a host guides the group to a private, sanitized farmhouse style table. The experience was launched to encourage “SLO-cals” to safely get out of the house, explore the paradise we call home and support one of the key pillars of tourism – family-owned restaurants and downtown winery tasting rooms.

Developed by Travel Paso, Main Street Association, Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Business Association, the support of the dining program continues to grow, highlighting Paso’s strong sense of community. Thirty-seven sponsors and vendors, including presenting sponsor Justin Vineyards & Winery, have made the free dining space a reality.

Reserve your Downtown City Park Dining table Thursday-Sunday beginning at 5:30 p.m. Click here to reserve on Yelp.

Share this post!

email

Related