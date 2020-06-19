Downtown City Park set up for ‘Alfresco’ dining

–Just in time for Father’s Day weekend, Travel Paso and several groups collaborate on a free dining area in the downtown city park. Stacy Jacob of Travel Paso calls it an alliance between the city, Chamber of Commerce, Main Street, Wine Country Alliance, and Travel Paso. Now, people can enjoy dinner at the park, and with new rules related to COVID-19, that includes wine and cocktails. The area seats 164 diners.

Through Yelp, people can reserve one of a number of tables in an area fenced off just west of the Carnegie Library Building. Then, they pick-up dinner at one of the local restaurants, and they take it to their table.

The outdoor, alfresco dining area was set-up Thursday. By 6 p.m. Thursday evening, diners were enjoying the ambiance and opportunity to dine downtown. The 2020 Downtown City Park Dining will run from Thursday – Sunday beginning at 5:30 each evening. Alcohol consumption is permitted on-site. A concierge service staff provides security and accommodates the diners. A sanitation team cleans the tables after each dinner party leaves.

Fence Factory put up the fence around the DG area of the Park Thursday morning. All About Events set up the tables and lighting. The lights go on when the standing lights in the downtown park go on around dusk.

There is no cost to dine in the Downtown City Park Dining area. Stacy Jacob of Travel Paso says they are looking for a title sponsor to help defray the cost of the fencing, tables, and staff to operate the dining area for the 12-week summer season. If all goes as planned, it will continue through Labor Day.

Share this post!

email

Related