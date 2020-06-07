Downtown merchants honoring grads with photo panoramas in front windows 

Paso Robles News|Sunday, June 7, 2020
Posted: 9:40 am, June 7, 2020 by Reporter Jackie Iddings

–Downtown Paso Robles merchants are honoring Paso Robles High School graduates by installing panoramic photos of graduates in the business front windows.

Kelly Lambeth said the community is encouraged to visit downtown, drive or walk around, and see the photos. “Tonight is a great time to drive around and see the photos,” said Lambeth.”

Lambeth, who works with the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, was inspired to coordinate the merchants around the idea by watching her own teenagers missing out on school activities because of COVID-19 closures. “I saw how it affected them and even my nine-year-old, and just imagined how difficult this time must be for the graduates.”  Along with Lambeth, Vicky Werling from Fluid Screen Printing, and Cathy Greitzfeld of  Photo Stop, are donating energy, skills, and photography.

Lambeth said more merchants will be decorating their windows over the next several days and she expects the panoramas to be on display for a few weeks. Along with the panoramas, the Bearcat mascot is moving into the Holiday House in the Downtown City Park “for as long as possible,” said Lambeth.

Merchants interested in participating can contact Lambeth at the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, (805) 238-0506, Mon-Fri from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.



About the author: Reporter Jackie Iddings

Jackie Iddings is a contributing reporter and photographer for the Paso Robles Daily News.