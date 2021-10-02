Downtown parklets to be removed by Nov. 1

Permit holders may apply for a 90-day extension

– The City of Paso Robles is asking downtown restaurants to remove their parklets and/or sidewalk cafés no later than Nov. 1.

In June of 2020, the Paso Robles City Council authorized temporary encroachment permits for parklets in public rights-of-way, temporary conversion of private parking lots into parklets and waived or deferred the permit fees, as a way to help local businesses to weather the economic impacts of the pandemic and comply with state and county health directives. After multiple public discussions in the ensuing months of the pandemic, the city council set an end date for the temporary parklet/sidewalk café program of Nov. 1, 2021.

Due to the recent Delta variant surge, the city will consider individual requests to extend an existing parklet permit until Jan. 31, 2022 (a 90-day extension). If permit holders want to request an extension, they can submit a request form to the city by Monday, Oct. 18. The city has notified all permit holders via email and will be mailing notices with request forms on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

City staff will be removing all parklets that have not received a permit extension on Nov. 1.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related