Downtown Paso Robles plans Small Business Saturday and Santa at Holiday House 

–The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association announced today that, as a member of the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program, it will encourage everyone to support their downtown, neighbor-owned businesses. As part of Small Business Saturday, which takes place on Nov. 28 and all holiday season long, downtown shops will be fully decorated, and the Downtown City Park are decorated as well.

“We may not be able to gather as we always have, but we are still a strong community that supports each other,” the organization said in a press release.

Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association has invited Santa and Mrs. Claus to come downtown and visit with children in our City Park Holiday House from Dec. 6 to Dec. 24 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Everyone attending is asked to wear their masks and keep socially distanced.

This year’s celebration is the 11th Annual Small Business Saturday, since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $120 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. That’s $120 billion toward helping communities thrive, spent over just ten days alone.

In order to drive shoppers to Shop Small this Nov. 28, Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association is participating in the American Express program to spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities. According to the 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, 97-percent of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that small businesses are essential to their community and 95-percent reported the day makes them want to shop or eat at small, independently-owned businesses all year long, not just during the holiday season. Downtown Paso Robles has participated in Shop Small Saturday since 2010.

Merchants and consumers can learn more about Shop Small, Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com.

Santa and Mrs. Claus’ Holiday House hours

