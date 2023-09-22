Downtown Paso Robles wineries to host Downtown Vibe event Oct. 13- 15

Downtown Paso Robles is the home to more than 25 distinctive tasting rooms

– Paso Robles’ downtown district is gearing up to welcome wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs for a weekend filled with wine, gastronomy, and entertainment during the inaugural Downtown Vibe event. Scheduled to take place from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, this event will aim to deliver a sensory-rich experience featuring educational sessions, comparative tastings, and delightful pairings.

Downtown Paso Robles is the home to more than 25 distinctive tasting rooms that showcase an array of flavors from over 200 different wines representing all 11 American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) that define the region. These boutique-style, small-production wineries have accumulated numerous prestigious accolades over the years, a testament to the craftsmanship of the region’s finest winemakers.

Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to sample and savor wines while participating in enlightening educational programs led by industry experts. Interactive workshops will delve into the nuances of terroir, while engaging seminars will explore principles of wine pairing, catering to those seeking a deeper understanding of their preferred libations.

The highlight of the weekend is set to be a grand walk-around tasting hosted at the Paso Robles Inn. Here, guests will have the unique chance to interact with winemakers and enjoy a wide selection of wines from the participating wineries.

A complete list of events can be found at https://www.downtownpasowine.com/events.

Tickets for the grand tasting are available for purchase at https://www.my805tix.com/e/the-downtown-vibe-grand-tasting/tickets.

Share To Social Media