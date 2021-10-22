Downtown restaurant evacuated due to fire

Small fire contained to one room, quickly extinguished by firefighters

– On Thursday at 6:52 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a commercial structure fire at 810 11th Street., in Paso Robles. Firefighters arrived within three minutes and found nothing showing at the reported address, which was Taste restaurant. After making entry, firefighters found a small propane torch and cylinder, that were burning under a rack in the kitchen. The cylinder fire had spread and ignited flammables on the shelf above. The sprinkler system immediately activated prior to firefighters’ arrival and kept the fire from spreading.

The restaurant was evacuated, and firefighters spent the next hour repairing the sprinkler system and assisting with water damage.

Two fire engines, one truck and one battalion chief from Paso Robles responded. The cause of the fire was determined to be a faulty connection between the propane cylinder and the torch head. When the fire ignited, the cylinder was dropped and accidentally kicked under the storage rack in the kitchen, causing the sprinkler to activate.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services says it wants to remind everyone to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors during the upcoming time change.

