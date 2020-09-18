‘Downtown Revival’ event planned in Paso Robles Saturday 

–The Protect Paso Foundation and Cali Auto Fest will be hosting a ‘Downtown Revival’ event in downtown Paso Robles on Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

The description of the event reads:

This is our first event of many series of events, with our downtown area being the “kick-off” pilot. Tin City Area is next in the lineup.

Celebrate being an American in our County, showing your support for the heroes we call our first responders and help us revive our downtown businesses! Freedom Cruise starts at 7 p.m., followed by a freedom rally in the park at the Downtown Paso Robles park gazebo with speeches from special guests (TBA).

Bring your American Spirit, American Flags, Thin Blue Line, and Thin Red Line Flags! Please no political flags.

Expect long waits to get into restaurants that evening (that’s the goal!) and support of local shops! We will have plenty of entertainment for you while you wait in the park!

If you are a cruise participant, decorate your ride as if you were in a 4th of July parade! Route details will be announced shortly.