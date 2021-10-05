Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market celebrates Fire Prevention Week

The theme this year is ‘Learn the sounds of Fire Safety’

– Celebrate National Fire Prevention Week at The Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 6-9 p.m. on Higuera Street between Nipomo and Osos. The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

The event will feature firefighters from all over San Luis Obispo County showing off their latest fire safety equipment and educating the public on fire prevention. Participating agencies will have interactive displays and booths. This event is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

Fire Prevention Week takes place across the nation from Oct. 3-9, 2021. Established in 1925, it is the longest-running public health observance in the country. Fire Prevention Week aims to teach children and adults how to stay safe in case of a fire. Learn more at https://www.nfpa.org/fpw

For more information, visit www.DowntownSLO.com or contact our Events Manager, Niesha Johnston, at Events@DowntownSLO.com or call (805) 234-9677.

Downtown SLO is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) membership organization working to foster an economically vibrant Downtown. The Friends of Downtown SLO is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable foundation supporting a clean, safe, and beautiful downtown.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related