Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market hosting Law Enforcement Night

Meet public safety personnel from across SLO County on Thursday, May 18

– In observance of National Law Enforcement Week, Downtown SLO is hosting Law Enforcement Night at the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Law Enforcement Night is family-friendly, free, and open to the public. Children will be able to engage in interactive educational demonstrations, test out equipment, view tools like robots and transportation vehicles, and ask officers questions.

The event will commemorate public safety personnel from across San Luis Obispo County, with 19 booths from each law enforcement agency on Morro Street and Chorro Street along the market route.

Participating agencies and organizations will include: the San Luis Obispo Police Department, FBI, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Search and Recovery Team, CA State Parks Department of Parks & Rec, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit, Cops ‘n Kids, Inc, Grover Beach Police Department, California Highway Patrol, San Luis Obispo County Probation, Sheriff’s Aero Squadron, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Unit and School Resource Officers, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Custody Bureau, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Detail, San Luis Obispo County Bomb Task Force, CA Department of Fish & Wildlife, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Recruitment.

This event will coincide with the regularly scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Higuera Street from 6 to9. For a list of weekly vendors, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Vendors. Stay connected with the market by following @DowntownSLOFarmersMarket on Instagram and Facebook.

