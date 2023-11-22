Downtown SLO Holiday events kick off this Friday

– Downtown SLO, in partnership with the City of San Luis Obispo, plans to kick off the holiday season with several community events beginning Friday, Nov. 24. This year, visitors can expect to see a continuation of popular community traditions, brand-new activations, and

dazzling lights. Plus, attendees can park for free in any of the three downtown structures all weekend; learn more at slocity.org/parking.

Holiday Plaza and Santa’s House Opening Day celebration

Friday, Nov. 24, at 12 p.m. in Mission Plaza, attendees can watch Santa ride into the plaza on a firetruck, and then enjoy a live performance from the SLO County Band. Visitors can ride the classic carousel, take family photos in front of the 20-foot tree, and celebrate the opening of all the fun in the “holiday plaza.” Attendees can RSVP for and share the event on Facebook.

Santa’s House will be open through Christmas Eve. A calendar of Santa’s House hours can be found at SLOHolidays.com. Guests can purchase one of three photo packages: take-your-own, printed souvenir photo, or a combination of both.

Additionally, find the mailbox outside of Santa’s House and mail a wishlist to the North Pole by Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, for a response from Santa.

Downtown SLO is actively recruiting volunteer photo elves. Fill out an interest form here.

Light up the Plaza

On Friday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. in Mission Plaza, Join Downtown SLO, the City of SLO, and sponsors and community partners to “switch on” the lights in the plaza, ushering in the start of the 2023 holiday season. Grab a cozy drink downtown and enjoy a performance from the Central Coast Youth Chorus. Spend the evening celebrating community — take photos in immersive photo opportunities, walk through animated light displays, experience a music-synced light show, and more. Attendees can RSVP for and share the event on Facebook.

Small Business Saturday

On Saturday, Nov. 25, help keep dollars local this holiday season with Small Business Saturday! Downtown SLO offers a diverse line-up of small merchants. Shop at your favorite local business or stop by the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center and receive a free tote bag on Saturday, Nov. 25, while supplies last. Find a list of businesses with free totes bags available, along with a directory of deals and happenings on Small Business Saturday, at DowntownSLO.com/SmallBusinessSaturday.

Buy Local Bonus: Save your receipts and get more rewards! Spend $100 or more at locally-owned retailers and earn a $25 gift card to another local business. Learn more here.

47th Annual Holiday Parade themed ‘Out of This World’

On Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m., parade attendees will be dazzled in downtown San Luis Obispo. The 2023 theme will be “Out of This World!” where participants are encouraged to incorporate elements of space exploration, intergalactic adventure, and cosmic wonder into their entries.

Information regarding the route, accommodations, and more can be found at DowntownSLO.com/Parade.

The parade will occur rain or shine. Attendees can RSVP to and share the event on Facebook.

Leading the 2023 Holiday Parade will be Grand Marshal Frank DuFault, the first administrator of the Downtown Business Improvement Area (now “Downtown SLO”). DuFault was one of the key members involved in beginning the “Thursday Night Promotions,” now known as the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market, celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023.

This year, the public can vote for their favorite entry for People’s Choice via online form. The link to vote will go live on Friday, Dec. 1, and close at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. The winners will be announced on Monday, Dec. 4, via Instagram, Facebook, and DowntownSLO.com.

