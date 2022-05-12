Downtown SLO’s pop-up roller rink celebrates opening weekend

Skate Mission Plaza brings ‘groovy, disco nostalgia’ to downtown San Luis Obispo

– Last Friday, Downtown SLO, in partnership with the City of San Luis Obispo, officially launched the highly anticipated new pop-up activation, Skate Mission Plaza. The sold-out opening night featured 80’s music, costumes, and special guest DJ Adam Montiel of Up & Adam in the Morning on the Krush 92.5. Skaters of all ages rolled over to Mission Plaza for a weekend of far-out roller disco fun!

“I took my kids to opening day, and they can not stop talking about it. We will be back!” said Christy Nosti, a local parent

“I was there on opening day. It was so fun to skate in Mission Plaza and see a family-friendly activate this beloved public space. The City of San Luis Obispo is proud to support activities like these to invite people to enjoy our downtown and support our businesses,” said Andy Pease, San Luis Obispo City Council Member.

Tickets can be purchased at DowntownSLO.com/Skate. This groovy new pop-up installation is running for three weeks only, through Sunday, May 22, 2022. Skaters can enjoy music, a disco ball, and flower-power-inspired decorations, all in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo.

Skate sessions last one hour; adult skate tickets are available for $20 per person per session, and tickets for children under 12 are available at $10 per person per session. Skate rentals are included in the ticket price, but attendees are welcome to bring their own skates.

Special events and theme days will also take place throughout the activation. Celebrate a special SLO Pride Night on Wednesday, May 11, ring in Friday the 13th with a special Villains/Heroes theme, watch SLO REP perform acts from their upcoming production of Xanadu on Thursday, May 19, groove to 70s-era music on Friday, May 20. See the special events calendar at DowntownSLO.com/Skate for more information.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance; skaters are only admitted with valid proof of ticket purchase. Cash or credit payment is not accepted on site. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets well in advance, as limited space is available for each session.

Tickets may be purchased up until the start of the session, depending on availability. Waivers are required for entry. All skaters are required to wear socks; extra pairs are available for purchase for $2. Attendees are strongly encouraged to arrive 15 minutes before their session begins to allow enough time for check-in and skate selection.

The pop-up roller rink is installed and operated by All Year Sports Galaxy, which has run similar activations in cities all across the United States. The company was founded by Ukrainian Olympian Vadim Slivchenko.

May flower initiative

Skate Mission Plaza is running alongside Downtown SLO’s 2022 May Flower Initiative — a now annual community art project that brings downtown to full bloom. In addition to skating, visitors can take a stroll and admire the work of 50+ local artists in downtown storefronts and windows. The theme of the 2022 May Flower Initiative is “Flower Power,” inspired by retro floral motifs. Families can also participate in a scavenger hunt downtown in collaboration with the San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum.

