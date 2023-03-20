Downtown wineries to host ‘Spring Wine Walk’ April 8

Event features wood and wine pairings throughout the afternoon

– Paso Robles Downtown Wineries, also known as the Downtown Wine District, will be hosting their annual Spring Downtown Wine Walk on April 8, from 1-4 p.m. This event is a favorite among attendees and participants alike and offers an introduction to the downtown Paso Robles wine scene, complete with food and wine pairings throughout the afternoon.

This year’s walk will feature over 15 of the downtown wineries, offering guests an unparalleled experience of good food, great wine, and a vibrant atmosphere. Wine and food enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase their tickets soon before they sell out.

More information about the walk can be found on the Downtown Paso Wine website at https://www.downtownpasowine.com/events, and tickets are available for purchase on My805Tix at https://my805tix.com/e/spring-wine-walk.

