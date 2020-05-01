Dr. Naveed Nosrati, hand specialist, joins Tenent Health Central Coast

-Naveed Nosrati, MD, has joined Tenet Health Central Coast’s First California Physician Partners (FCPP) and is now practicing at the Founders Pavilion Medical Arts Center at Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Nosrati, the only hand specialist in North County, was the first to perform nerve transfer surgery with amputees at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). Nerve transfer surgery allows a patient who has lost an arm the ability to control a prosthetic with his own nervous impulses.

“The hand is a very technical organ,” said Nosrati. “Hand surgery requires a number of skills. For me, the most important thing is to get people functional again. The patient is involved in the procedure at every step.”

Nosrati takes pride in developing strong, productive interpersonal relationships between him and his patients. He is devoted to comprehensive health practices for all of his patients and incorporates the latest developments and technologies with proven techniques. Dr. Nosrati’s research interests include expanding access and reducing costs of hand surgery by performing in office surgeries.

A graduate of the University of Texas Houston Medical School, Nosrati completed his residency in plastic surgery at Indiana University and a fellowship in hand surgery at UCLA, Department of Orthopedic Surgery.

Professional memberships include the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, and the American College of Surgeons. Nosrati has authored or co-authored many publications and delivers presentations at national conferences throughout the country.

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals and four affiliated entities, including urgent care centers, clinics and ancillary services, across the Central Coast.

Dr. Nosrati’s office is located at 1220 Las Tablas Rd., Suite 1418, Templeton, CA, phone: (805) 434-4315.

