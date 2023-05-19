Dracaena Wines hosting ‘paint your pet’ night

Attendees will receive all necessary supplies, glass of wine

– Dracaena Wines, a winery dedicated to the memory of the owners’ late dog and a strong commitment to supporting shelter animals, is gearing up for its inaugural event in collaboration with ArtSocial805—a paint your pet night. The event is set to take place on Wednesday, June 14, commencing at 6 p.m. at the winery’s tasting room.

For a ticket price of $50, attendees will receive all the necessary supplies to create a personalized portrait of their beloved furry companions while enjoying a glass of the winery’s 92-point Chenin Blanc, crowned as the Best of Class. Additional wine can be purchased, and participants also have the option to purchase a cheese dish that pairs with the wine.

ArtSocial805 requests that all attendees submit two to three photos of their pets no later than June 9. These images will serve as references for the artwork created during the event. Tickets for the paint your pet night can be purchased through the following link: https://shop.artsocial805.com/products/dracaena-winery-paint-your-pet

Dracaena Wines has been producing wines in Paso Robles for a decade. The recent opening of their first brick-and-mortar location at 1244 Pine St. 101B in March marked an exciting milestone for the winery.

Tickets for this event can be purchased at https://shop.artsocial805.com/products/dracaena-winery-paint-your-pet

Share To Social Media