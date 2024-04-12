Dracaena Wines releases new wine, Blanc de Franc

– Dracaena Wines, known for its cabernet Franc and chenin blanc wines, announces the release of its first white cabernet Franc, Blanc de Franc. The winery aims to expand winemaking boundaries with this innovative addition.

“We are thrilled to introduce our unique white Cabernet Franc,” said Lori Budd; co-owner. “This wine represents our commitment to expanding the parameters of traditional winemaking and showcasing the versatility of this exceptional varietal.”

Crafted using specialized processes, the white cabernet franc offers peach and nectarine flavors. “This is not just another white wine – it’s an expression of creativity and passion,” said Budd. “Our goal is to challenge preconceptions about what Cabernet Franc can achieve, and we believe this innovative release does just that.”

Dracaena Wines advocates for cabernet franc beyond a blending grape. They are the founders of the now internationally recognized wine holiday, Cab Franc Day which is celebrated annually on Dec. 4.

