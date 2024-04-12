Paso Robles News|Friday, April 12, 2024
You are here: Home » Wine » Dracaena Wines releases new wine, Blanc de Franc
  • Follow Us!

Dracaena Wines releases new wine, Blanc de Franc 

Posted: 6:19 am, April 12, 2024 by News Staff
Dracaena Wines

Lori and Ken Volk.

Dracaena Wines, known for its cabernet Franc and chenin blanc wines, announces the release of its first white cabernet Franc, Blanc de Franc. The winery aims to expand winemaking boundaries with this innovative addition.

“We are thrilled to introduce our unique white Cabernet Franc,” said Lori Budd; co-owner. “This wine represents our commitment to expanding the parameters of traditional winemaking and showcasing the versatility of this exceptional varietal.”

Dracaena releases new wine, Blanc de Franc

Crafted using specialized processes, the white cabernet franc offers peach and nectarine flavors. “This is not just another white wine – it’s an expression of creativity and passion,” said Budd. “Our goal is to challenge preconceptions about what Cabernet Franc can achieve, and we believe this innovative release does just that.”

Dracaena Wines advocates for cabernet franc beyond a blending grape. They are the founders of the now internationally recognized wine holiday, Cab Franc Day which is celebrated annually on Dec. 4.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Wine
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.