Dracaena Wines to host free Friends trivia event

Event set for July 12 at 6 p.m.

– Dracaena Wines is organizing a Friends trivia night at their downtown tasting room located at 1244 Pine St. in Paso Robles. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. and admission is free.

Participants are encouraged to form teams and compete against each other to determine the top Friends fan. Snacks and wine will be available for purchase during the event.

To secure a spot at the Friends trivia night, reservations are required. Interested individuals can make their reservations by clicking here.

For more information about Dracaena Wines and its offerings, visit https://dracaenawines.com/.

Share To Social Media