New wine tasting room opens this week in Paso Robles

Dracaena Wines had been operating solely as an e-commerce store for a decade

– Lori and Michael Budd, owners of Paso Robles-based winery Dracaena Wines, are preparing to open the winery’s first-ever tasting room this week, after a decade of operating solely as an e-commerce store. The tasting room will be situated in downtown Paso Robles, located at 1244 Pine St. Ste. 101B, at the intersection of 13th St. and Pine St. Walk-ins, will be welcomed while appointments can be scheduled via the winery’s website, www.dracaenawines.com.

History of the winery

Dracaena Wines first started production in 2013, crafting seventy-five cases of Cabernet Franc which sold out rapidly after receiving a Wine Enthusiast score of 91 points. Presently, the winery produces chenin blanc, rosé, two styles of cabernet Franc, and a Bordeaux blend. All of their wines are created in small batches and can be found online and at their upcoming tasting room. Dracaena’s wines have also won multiple double gold medals and best-of-show awards.

About the new tasting room

The new tasting room provides seating for up to 25 people, including a lounge area, a table for larger parties, two table high tops, and bar seating. The tasting room aims to create a comfortable and tranquil wine-tasting atmosphere, perfect for all visitors.

Grand opening

Dracaena Wines’ grand opening celebration is planned for March 18. The tasting room will be offering a discount on tastings as well as providing small bites for visitors. The Bordeaux blend will also be available for purchase during the grand opening.

According to the winery’s owners, Dracaena Wines hopes to expand its wine varietals in the future.

For more information, visit Dracaena Wines’ website at www.dracaenawines.com.

