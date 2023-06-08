Draft environmental impact report available for The Landing development

City seeking public comment on the report

– The City of Paso Robles has released the Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for The Landing Paso Robles, a master plan of development for the reuse of the former Paso Robles Boy’s School, located at 4545 Airport Road at the northwest corner of the intersection of Airport and Dry Creek Roads, west of the Paso Robles Airport. Residents are asked to review the report and provide input if desired.

The DEIR addresses the potential environmental impacts of the proposed development. The report can be downloaded at http://www.prcity.com/CEQA (under “Current CEQA Documents). Paper copies are available for public review at the Paso Robles Library and City Hall, both located at 1000 Spring Street in Paso Robles.

Comments on the report can be submitted to the city between June 7 and July 24. Public hearings held by both the Paso Robles Planning Commission and Paso Robles City Council are tentatively scheduled for later in the year. Comments must be submitted in writing and received by the City of Paso Robles prior to the close of the public review period. To submit a comment, send an email to planning@prcity.com or mail to:

City of Paso Robles

Community Development Department

1000 Spring Street

Paso Robles, CA 93446

About The Landing Paso Robles

The project is the redevelopment of a 140± acre site to allow for the construction and operation of a warehouse, business park, and commercial center. The project would include a warehouse and a mix of employment and visitor-serving uses, including, but not limited to, industrial flex space, maker spaces, offices, retail uses, a restaurant, a market hall, a hotel, a winery, a park, and green spaces with agricultural elements. Off-site infrastructure improvements are also proposed to support the project.

Share To Social Media