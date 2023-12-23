Drier conditions in the forecast this weekend

Chance of more rain in the forecast next week

– Mild, drier winter weather is expected in Paso Robles this Christmas weekend, followed by another chance of rain next week, according to Weather Underground.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the lower 60s today, climbing to the mid-60s by Monday and Tuesday next week. Weather Underground is predicting a chance of showers on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday next week.

Overnight lows should be in the 30s for the weekend, climbing into the 40s by next week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

