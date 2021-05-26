Drillers baseball team qualifies to play in the World Series in Reno

8u team improves to 28-3 after recent tournament

–The Drillers baseball 8u team improves to a 28-3 overall record after winning their fourth straight tournament. The Drillers picked up right where they left off after their stunning Lake Elsinore Tournament win. This past weekend the talented eight-year-olds participated in the May Mayhem National Championship Tournament held in Lemoore Calif.

The mighty Drillers came out swinging against the Fresno CV Cardinals. The Drillers hit five home runs and won the game going away 19-1. The Sorrintino twins each homered for the Drillers along with Landon Berry, Hudson Rodriguez, and Jackson Jeckell. The pitchers for the Drillers combined for a no-hitter lead by Hudson Rodriguez and Jay Flores.

Next, the Drillers faced ranked Visalia Wolfpack. The Wolfpack and the Drillers have established a highly competitive rivalry as the wolf pack beat the Drillers earlier in the year. Drillers bats again were hot racking up twelve hits with Landon berry and Huntington Teague leading the Drillers to an 11-6 victory.

Sunday’s elimination found the number one seeded Drillers against the number 4 seeded CV Cardinals in a re-match. This game was much closer. The Drillers had to overcome an early lead by the determined Cardinals. Cooper Freitas and Landon Berry drove in the tying and go-ahead runs late and Mays Sorrentino again turned in solid pitching performance.

The championship game was the Drillers vs. the Wolfpack from Visalia. The game was back and forth with both teams digging deep to compete. The wolfpack was ahead late in the game. The Drillers showed everyone why they are the best team in the state. Jay Flores hit a bomb to right scoring the go-ahead runs. With the score tied in the bottom of the sixth, Maris Sorrentino walked. Aidan Wahlberg stunned the Wolfpack by laying down the perfect bunt to advance Sorrentino. Sorrentino moved to third on a pass ball. The Wolfpack pitcher tried to pick off Sorrentino but overthrew the third baseman allowing Sorrentino to score giving the Drillers the walk-off win. Landon Berry was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and Hudson Rodriguez got the save.

Drillers have now qualified to play in the World Series July 15-18 in Reno Nevada. If you or your business would like to help sponsor this great team please contact drillersbaseball805@gmail.com.

