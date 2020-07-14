Drive-in party celebrates 95th birthday of Don Keefer

–A drive-by birthday party held for 95-year-old Don Keefer yesterday in Paso Robles. The former city manager of Paso Robles couldn’t have a traditional birthday, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, so people drove by in cars festooned with flags and birthday greetings.

His granddaughter, Julie Bell, says Don Keefer is remarkably sharp, especially for a 95-year-old. Keefer was named Pioneer Day Marshall in 2010.

Several dozen cars drove by. Some waved flags. City Councilman John Hamon dropped off a birthday cake. As they drove by in cars many shouted greetings as Don Keefer watched from the sidewalk in front of Annette Lodge on Pine Street in Paso Robles.

