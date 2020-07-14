Drive-in party celebrates 95th birthday of Don Keefer 

Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Posted: 3:39 pm, July 14, 2020 by News Staff

–A drive-by birthday party held for 95-year-old Don Keefer yesterday in Paso Robles. The former city manager of Paso Robles couldn’t have a traditional birthday, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, so people drove by in cars festooned with flags and birthday greetings.

His granddaughter, Julie Bell, says Don Keefer is remarkably sharp, especially for a 95-year-old. Keefer was named Pioneer Day Marshall in 2010.

Several dozen cars drove by. Some waved flags. City Councilman John Hamon dropped off a birthday cake. As they drove by in cars many shouted greetings as Don Keefer watched from the sidewalk in front of Annette Lodge on Pine Street in Paso Robles.



Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.