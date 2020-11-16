Paso Robles News|Monday, November 16, 2020
Drive-though barbecue supports Bearcat football and cheerleaders 

Posted: 7:23 am, November 16, 2020 by News Staff

Retired coach Greg Welsh driving through the event to support Bearcats, served by current coach Matt Carroll.

–Several hundred Bearcat supporters drove through the parking lot at Paso Robles High School Saturday to buy a $10 barbecue dinner to support the football team and cheerleaders.

The dinner included tri-tip sandwiches, beans, and cookies. Volunteers barbecued the tri-tip at the high school.

Coach Matt Carroll said the proceeds would pay for upgrading outdated equipment like the headsets coaches use to communicate with each other at the games. They may also pay for helmets, face guards, and safety equipment for players.

The Bearcats are scheduled to open play Thursday, Jan. 7 at Lompoc. Their opening home game at War Memorial Game is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 15. They’ll host Sunnyside of Fresno.



