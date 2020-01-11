Driver arrested for DUI after roll-over accident
–On Jan. 11 at 12:53 a.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services responded to the area of Union Road at North River Road for a reported vehicle overturned at the intersection.
When emergency officials arrived on scene they discovered that the driver was traveling westbound on Union Road in a 2005 Toyota Scion and hit a power pole. The driver was uninjured in the collision and was arrested for DUI. PG&E was contacted to inspect the damages to the power pole.
No further information is available at this time.
Report and photos by Anthony Reed