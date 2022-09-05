Driver crashes car into mobile home park pool

Incident occurred Sunday night in Paso Robles Mobile Village

– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to Paso Robles Mobile Village located in the 3000 block of Spring St. in Paso Robles Sunday night for a report of a driver crashing a vehicle into a pool.

Around 8:30 p.m., the driver was parallel parking the vehicle on Spring Street near 32nd when he or she hit the accelerator and the car smashed through fencing surrounding the pool.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene they discovered the Red Mitsubishi Montero in the pool. The driver was reportedly able to safely get out of the vehicle. Police say no one was injured in the accident.

Two Alliance tow trucks assisted with retrieving the vehicle out of the pool and retrieved the vehicle fully out of the pool shortly before 11 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.

– Photos and report by Anthony Reed and Dick Mason. Video by Anthony Reed.

