Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 6, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Driver crashes car into mobile home park pool
  • Follow Us!

Driver crashes car into mobile home park pool 

Posted: 6:22 am, September 5, 2022 by News Staff

Incident occurred Sunday night in Paso Robles Mobile Village

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to Paso Robles Mobile Village located in the 3000 block of Spring St. in Paso Robles Sunday night for a report of a driver crashing a vehicle into a pool.car getting pulled from pool

Around 8:30 p.m., the driver was parallel parking the vehicle on Spring Street near 32nd when he or she hit the accelerator and the car smashed through fencing surrounding the pool.

car in pool paso robles

When emergency crews arrived at the scene they discovered the Red Mitsubishi Montero in the pool. The driver was reportedly able to safely get out of the vehicle. Police say no one was injured in the accident.

car in pool 2

Two Alliance tow trucks assisted with retrieving the vehicle out of the pool and retrieved the vehicle fully out of the pool shortly before 11 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.

 

crowds looking at accident

Pool with vehicle removed Monday morning – Photos and report by Anthony Reed and Dick Mason. Video by Anthony Reed.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon

Tweet
fb-share-icon

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.