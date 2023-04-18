Driver crashes into front doors of Paso Robles mini-mart

No injuries reported

– At around 2:15 p.m. today, crews from the Paso Robles Emergency Services Department responded to the One Stop mini-mart and liquor store in Paso Robles located at 1924 Creston Road for a report of a driver who had crashed their car into the building.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they saw that the driver was in a 2022 Toyota Rav4 and crashed into the front doors of the liquor store.

No drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. No injuries were reported. The Paso Robles Fire Department called a building inspector to inspect the damage to the building.

No further information is available at this time.

-Report and photos by Anthony Reed

Share To Social Media