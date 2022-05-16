Driver crashes into light pole in Paso Robles Sunday

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident

– No injuries were reported when a driver lost control of his BMW and struck a light pole on Scott Street around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The driver was attempting to make a U-turn on Scott St. near Commerce St., just east of the Sherwood Dog Park. The front end of the BMW wrapped around the light pole.

Responding officers from the Paso Robles Police Department speculate the driver’s foot may have slipped on to the accelerator while he was negotiating the turn because he was traveling at an unsafe speed when the vehicle left the roadway, jumped the curb, and slammed into the pole.

Because most of the BMW ended up on the sidewalk, the accident did not affect traffic. Fortunately, no pedestrians or dog walkers were on the Scott Street sidewalk when the accident occurred.

No further information is available at this time.

Advertisement