Driver crashes into parked car early Monday morning

–Early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. an officer from the Paso Robles Police Department responded to the area of 24th Street. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for what was reported as a collision. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a driver had crashed into a parked car. The vehicles involved were a Nissan Sentra and a Honda Accord.

Both the driver and passenger of the Nissan were arrested for being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No injuries were reported.

–Report and photos by Anthony Reed

