Paso Robles News|Tuesday, April 27, 2021
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Driver crashes into parked car early Monday morning
  • Follow Us!

Driver crashes into parked car early Monday morning 

Posted: 7:45 am, April 26, 2021 by News Staff

Driver crashes into parked car

–Early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. an officer from the Paso Robles Police Department responded to the area of 24th Street. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for what was reported as a collision. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a driver had crashed into a parked car. The vehicles involved were a Nissan Sentra and a Honda Accord.

Both the driver and passenger of the Nissan were arrested for being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No injuries were reported.

Driver crashes into a parked car early Monday morning

–Report and photos by Anthony Reed

Advertisement


Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.