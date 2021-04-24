Update: CHP provides more details regarding Highway 101 crash on Thursday

Update posted Saturday, April 24

–The California Highway Patrol has responded with a statement regarding the accident that occurred on Highway 101 Northbound on Friday in Atascadero.

According to Officer Jose Meza of the CHP, on Thursday at 1:40 p.m. on Highway-101 Northbound, North of San Anselmo Rd, a 73-year-old driver driving a Nissan Titan suffered an unknown medical event. Per his wife (right-front passenger), he went blank and started holding his chest. He started braking and his wife steered the vehicle to the shoulder of the road. A semi-truck clipped the Nissan as it was slowing. The wife forced the Nissan’s gear into park and came to a stop. The driver was transported to Twin Cities Hospital, CHP reports.

Original story posted Friday, April 23:

Driver crashes on Highway 101, reportedly had seizure following second COVID-19 shot

–A traffic collision was reported at around 2 p.m. Thursday on Highway 101 northbound, north of the San Anselmo exit in Atascadero.

According to a California Highway Patrol incident record, the driver’s spouse reported that they were on their way home from receiving a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A second vehicle that was involved in the accident reportedly left the area. Fire and medics, along with CHP are investigating the incident.

The CHP has been contacted for additional information but has not yet responded at the time of this story. Updates will be provided when more information is received.

–Report and photos by Jason Brock

