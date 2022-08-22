Paso Robles News|Tuesday, August 23, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Driver flees scene after collision Saturday night
  • Follow Us!

Driver flees scene after collision Saturday night 

Posted: 8:17 am, August 22, 2022 by News Staff

Empty wine glass, marijuana reportedly found in vehicle

– A single-vehicle collision was reported at 8:19 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Northfolk Place and Gateway Drive near Lake Nacimiento. The driver reportedly fled the scene and the incident was recorded as a hit and run.

The vehicle was found 30 feet down an embankment and was still running. California Highway Patrol responded to the incident and found an empty wine glass and marijuana in the vehicle.

No further information is available at this time.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.