Driver flees scene after collision Saturday night

Empty wine glass, marijuana reportedly found in vehicle

– A single-vehicle collision was reported at 8:19 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Northfolk Place and Gateway Drive near Lake Nacimiento. The driver reportedly fled the scene and the incident was recorded as a hit and run.

The vehicle was found 30 feet down an embankment and was still running. California Highway Patrol responded to the incident and found an empty wine glass and marijuana in the vehicle.

No further information is available at this time.

