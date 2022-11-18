Paso Robles News|Saturday, November 19, 2022
Driver transported to hospital after car rolls down embankment 

Posted: 2:58 pm, November 18, 2022 by News Staff

Incident occurred in Joe’s Place parking lot Friday afternoon

– Today around 12:25 p.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services Department crews responded to the 300 block of Spring Street for a report of a vehicle down an embankment.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene an investigation revealed that the vehicle, a gray Ford Escape, rolled backward down the embankment landing on the sidewalk along Spring Street after clipping another vehicle in the Joe’s Place restaurant parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Several police, firefighters, and an ambulance responded. No further information is available at this time.

-Report and photo by Anthony Reed

 

