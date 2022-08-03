Drivers 70+ can renew licenses online for five more months

Eligible drivers 70 and older can skip a field office visit by renewing online

– Californians age 70 and older have five more months to take advantage of the temporary rule allowing them to renew their driver’s licenses or identification (ID) cards online or by mail, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Until the end of 2022, eligible senior drivers and Real ID cardholders can renew noncommercial driver’s licenses and ID cards at dmv.ca.gov/online or by mail, even if their renewal notice states a visit to a DMV field office is required.

In Oct. 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom temporarily waived the California law requiring senior drivers 70 and older to renew their licenses at a DMV field office and signed legislation in Sept. 2021 to allow online or by mail renewals through Dec. 31, 2022. This temporary online option has helped Californians avoid DMV field offices during the COVID-19 pandemic. The DMV encourages eligible Californians, including Real ID cardholders, with driver’s licenses and ID cards expiring from August through December 2022 to take advantage of this option before the end of the year.

“Over the last couple years, we have made more DMV services available online for the convenience of our customers,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We hope seniors will take advantage of this opportunity to skip the trip to the DMV.”

It is important to renew driver’s licenses and ID cards before they expire, advises the DMV. Customers who choose to renew online should try to do so upon receiving their renewal notice – now available via email – or at least eight weeks before the expiration date on their license or ID card. Driver’s licenses and ID cards generally arrive in the mail within two to four weeks following renewal.

Customers applying for a Real ID for the first time will still need to visit a field office to complete the application. Drivers and ID cardholders can shorten these in-person visits by starting the Real ID application online and uploading the required documents before visiting a field office.

The DMV continues to develop innovative approaches to streamline processes and limit the time customers spend in field offices.

The DMV recommends that customers use online services to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s licenses and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can watch this step-by-step video to learn about making a DMV online account or use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to discover their options to complete DMV transactions.

