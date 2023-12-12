Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Local firefighters warn drivers not to drive over fire hoses 

Posted: 8:40 am, December 12, 2023 by News Staff

paso robles fire and emergency services

Several drivers reportedly ignored emergency vehicles, drove over fire hose during recent emergency response

– The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department responded to a fire along Stoney Creek Road and Rambouillet Road at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. While pumping water from the hydrant across the street to the scene, multiple cars ignored emergency vehicles blocking traffic and struck the fire supply hose, causing damage to the hose and delaying the water supply to the scene.

Driving over a fire hose is not only illegal but dangerous to drivers, firefighters, and bystanders, warns the department.

California Vehicle Code Section 21708 states, that no person shall drive or propel any vehicle or conveyance upon, over, or across, or in any manner damage any fire hose or chemical hose used by or under the supervision and control of any organized fire department. However, any vehicle may cross a hose provided suitable jumpers or other appliances are installed to protect the hose. The department does not have or provide ramps for vehicles to drive over the fire hose.

 

Comments

