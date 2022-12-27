‘Drop Everything and Read Day’ held at local elementary school

Over 65 local volunteers read in classrooms

– Georgia Brown Elementary recently held its annual Drop Everything and Read (DEAR) Day with over 65 volunteer readers reading to the classrooms. Library Technician, Tracy Cagliero, recruited volunteers and organized the event.

Watch a video of the event below:

Georgia Brown also recently celebrated the end of their first reading challenge. Students were challenged to read and take Accelerated Reading (AR) quizzes from Nov.15-Dec.15. The class with the highest number of words read in each grade level was rewarded with an extra recess. Over 11 million words were read by Georgia Brown Tigers from November to December.

