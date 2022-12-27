‘Drop Everything and Read Day’ held at local elementary school 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Posted: 5:50 am, December 27, 2022 by News Staff

police officer

Over 65 local volunteers read in classrooms

Georgia Brown Elementary recently held its annual Drop Everything and Read (DEAR) Day with over 65 volunteer readers reading to the classrooms. Library Technician, Tracy Cagliero, recruited volunteers and organized the event.

Watch a video of the event below:

Georgia Brown also recently celebrated the end of their first reading challenge. Students were challenged to read and take Accelerated Reading (AR) quizzes from Nov.15-Dec.15. The class with the highest number of words read in each grade level was rewarded with an extra recess. Over 11 million words were read by Georgia Brown Tigers from November to December.

 

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.