Dropkick Murphys and Rancid co-headlining at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Show happening Oct. 13, tickets go on sale June 18

–Dropkick Murphys and Rancid will hit the road together for the first time since 2017, for the co-headlining Boston To Berkeley II Tour with special guests The Bronx on most dates. The U.S. tour, originally scheduled for May of 2020, runs from August 10 – October 16 and will stop at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on October 13.

Tickets for the Boston To Berkeley II Tour go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

“Looking forward to hitting the road with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston To Berkeley Tour,” Rancid’s Tim Armstrong said. “Our good buddies The Bronx will be joining us on tour as well. See ya in the pit!”

“Can’t wait to get back out there and kick the touring door open again,” Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey said, “This is a great lineup and we are gonna take the country by storm.”

Rancid and Dropkick Murphys have a long and important history together. Back in 1997, Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen came across a copy of Dropkick Murphys’ original EP at a friend’s house. He turned it over to his bandmate and Hellcat Records president Tim Armstrong, who quickly snatched up the band for his new label.

Emerging from the blue-collar swamps of Berkeley, California, Rancid has now been a living, breathing punk rock band for over a quarter-century. Back in 1991, after the demise of their much beloved first band, Operation Ivy, founding members Tim Armstrong (vocals, guitar) and Matt Freeman (bass, vocals) decided to do the impossible ­– start an even better band. Thus, Rancid. Signing with Epitaph Records, the band released their first album Rancid in 1993. Shortly thereafter, Lars Frederiksen (vocals, guitar) joined the band. The result, in 1994, was Let’s Go. In 1995, Rancid released the classic platinum-selling, “And Out Come The Wolves.” They followed with the even more ambitious Life Won’t Wait in 1998, and in 2000, Rancid released another album entitled Rancid. After Indestructible in 2003, Branden Steineckert (drums) joined to solidify Rancid’s current lineup. They subsequently released the albums Let The Dominos Fall (2009) and Honor Is All We Know (2014). And out now is Trouble Maker (2017).

Since 1996, the Dropkick Murphys have created the kind of music that’s meant to be chanted at last call, in packed arenas, and during the fourth quarter, third period, or ninth inning of a comeback rally. Their discography includes four consecutive Billboard top 10 album debuts (2021’s Turn Up That Dial, 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory, Signed and Sealed in Blood, Going Out In Style), along with 2005’s gold-selling The Warrior’s Code featuring the near double-platinum classic “I’m Shipping Up To Boston.”

Dropkick Murphys’ music has generated half-a-billion streams, they’ve quietly moved 8 million-plus units worldwide and the band has sold out gigs on multiple continents. In 2020, the band was one of the first to embrace streaming performances, starting with their Streaming Up From Boston St. Patrick’s Day virtual performance. It was followed by last year’s landmark Streaming Outta Fenway livestream, which drew more than 5.9 million viewers and held the #3 spot on Pollstar’s “Top 2020 Livestreams” chart. Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021, “Still Locked Down,” was #1 on Pollstar’s Livestream chart for the week ending March 22, 2021, logging over 1 million views.

All events are subject to existing state, county, and city health mandates regarding venue capacity as well as protocols for the implementation of safety in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, Vina Robles Amphitheatre reserves the right to cancel or postpone any event due to changing mandates and protocols or operational needs relating to safety compliance.

