Drug dealer arrested with thousands of dollars in drugs and cash, sheriff reports

–On Feb. 4 at about 10:20 a.m., detectives with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit were notified that a vehicle associated with a known drug dealer was parked at a hotel in the 6800 block of El Camino Real in Atascadero.

The suspect exited that hotel where he had been staying, drove off and was subsequently stopped by Atascadero Police Officers for a driving infraction. The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Christopher Rafael Burrell of Atascadero. As a result of a prior arrest, Burrell was subject to search and seizure terms.

A search of Burrell’s hotel room resulted in the discovery of 220 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $1,500, 35 grams of fentanyl worth an estimated $4,200, 11 grams of heroin worth an estimated $375, and more than 1,000 Xanax pills worth an estimated $4,000 that were packaged for sale. In addition, more than a $1,000 in cash was recovered from his vehicle.

Burrell was arrested and booked for three counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while out on bail.

–Photos from the SLO County Sheriff’s Office

