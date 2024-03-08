Dry weather, warming trend in the forecast for Paso Robles

– Paso Robles measured .05 inches of rain Thursday morning, bringing the current season total to 17.29 inches. Dry weather and a warming trend is in the forecast over the weekend and into next week, according to the latest weather forecast from Weather Underground.

Weather Underground is predicting daytime highs in the mid-60s today through mid-next week, where temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s. Conditions are expected to be sunny and party cloudy. Overnight lows should also warm up towards mid-next week, moving from the upper 30s into the 40s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

