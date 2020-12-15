Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 15, 2020
DUI campaign in effect for the holiday season 

Posted: 5:12 am, December 15, 2020 by News Staff

The San Luis Obispo Police reminds the public that if they choose to drink this holiday season, they should plan on not driving.

–This holiday season, the San Luis Obispo Police Department wants to remind the public about the importance of being safe and sober when you are driving.

Starting Dec. 14 and through New Year’s Day, San Luis Obispo Police Department will have officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, intended to show zero tolerance for drunk driving and keep roads safe.

“This year has been challenging and difficult on all of us,” Sergeant Jeff Booth said. “The last thing we need is more heartbreak and tragedy. Make the right choice by not driving impaired so everyone can have a safe holiday.”

The San Luis Obispo Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs. Do your research and understand how certain drugs you are taking may affect your driving ability.

Due to COVID-19, the state of California is asking residents to avoid large gatherings for the holidays to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



