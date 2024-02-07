DUI checkpoint held last week

– A DUI checkpoint conducted on Feb. 2 in the 900 block of Marsh from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. resulted in the arrest of one driver for DUI and citations issued to two drivers for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended/revoked license.

A total of 330 vehicles were stopped and inspected during the operation. The checkpoint, strategically located in response to reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, aimed to enhance public safety by removing suspected impaired drivers from the roads.

The funding for this checkpoint was made possible through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, administered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

