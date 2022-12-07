DUI checkpoint planned Friday in Paso Robles

Checkpoint to be held from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at an undisclosed location

– On Friday, the Paso Robles Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

Checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Paso Robles Police Commander Terence Afana said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

The police department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

