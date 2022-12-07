Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 7, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » DUI checkpoint planned Friday in Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

DUI checkpoint planned Friday in Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:25 am, December 7, 2022 by News Staff

dui checkpointCheckpoint to be held from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at an undisclosed location

– On Friday, the Paso Robles Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

Checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Paso Robles Police Commander Terence Afana said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

The police department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.