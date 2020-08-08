DUI saturation patrol planned in San Luis Obispo

–Additional officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out on patrol Saturday Night looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Safety is paramount, but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sergeant Jeff Booth said. “We are all in this together and want everyone to be as safe as possible when they are out. One way to do that is by not driving impaired.”

The San Luis Obispo Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or ”operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, remember that driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home. Driving sober is your safest bet.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI will pay a stiff price: an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Share this post!

email

Related